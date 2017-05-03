Having Financial Issues? Have You Considered Personal Bankruptcy?

Rather than something to be feared and dreaded, filing for personal bankruptcy can be a liberating, relief-filled experience that sets you on firm footing for a sound financial future. The key to viewing bankruptcy in this way is to acquire as much information about the subject as possible. By reading and internalizing the tips and concepts in this article, you have the ability to see bankruptcy's true potential to transform your life for the better.

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy, you do not need to lose your home, car or other items that you have loans for. If you wish to keep them, however, you must make the payments on a timely basis in order to avoid repossession. If the payments are too much to handle, your bankruptcy attorney may be able to arrange for an evaluation of your loan and negotiate a lower monthly payment. In the case of a home, you may look into a loan modification or refinance to reduce your payment amount.

Once you have filed for bankruptcy, you will have to do your best to build your credit all over again. Do not be tempted to allow your credit account to have nothing on it, so it will appear to be fresh. This will send a bad signal to anyone who is looking at it.

Many people do not know that student loans are not dischargeable debt under bankruptcy laws. Do not go into your bankruptcy thinking that your student loans will be discharged, because only in cases of extreme hardship are they considered. If the job you received from pursuing your degree will never allow you to pay off your debt, you may have a chance, but it is highly unlikely.

Do some research. There are two main types of personal bankruptcy - Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 will eliminate the majority of your debt while Chapter 13 restructures it to give you time to pay it off. Each one has different rules on what assets you are allowed to keep. So, ask a lot of questions before you decide which one is the best fit for your situation.

When you do meet with a lawyer make sure that they answer all of your questions and that they do not charge you for consultation alone. Most attorneys offer free initial consultations, and you should take advantage of the chance to interview multiple practitioners. Only choose an attorney once all your concerns are answered to your satisfaction. Take your time before you decide to file after you meet with your lawyer. So you have sufficient time to speak with a number of lawyers.

Know what debts can be forgiven. You may hear that you have to pay a certain debt, and that it cannot be discharged, but that information will usually be coming from a bill collector. Student loans and child support and a few other debts cannot be discharged, but most others can.

Meet with many different attorneys before making any decision on one. To do this, you must start looking well in advance of when you need to file. If you wait until the last minute, you will not have the time to find an attorney that will give you good advice, and one that is easy to work with.

If you have many non-dischargeable debts, filling for bankruptcy may not be very beneficial or advisable. Non-dischargeable debts include student loans, taxes, child support payments, fraudulent debts, and alimony payments. Filing for bankruptcy will not dissolve any of those debts and will only make it harder for you to secure credit in the future.

You can take steps to hang onto your house. Filing for bankruptcy does not mean you have to lose your home. If your home has significantly depreciated in value or you've taken a second mortgage, it may be possible to retain possession of your home. You may also want to check out the homestead exemption because it may allow you to keep your home.

Ignore the people who put you down for declaring yourself bankrupt. These people cannot possible know the troubles you've experienced. By filing for bankruptcy you, are taking control of financial future. Also, dealing with the mistake of your past. Remember, for every person that looks at you with disgust, there is another person looking at you admiringly.

A great personal bankruptcy tip is to take care of your monetary problems sooner, rather than later. You can always seek the help of counselors for free if you're worried about your finances. Dealing with bankruptcy when it's a bigger problem is not a situation you really want to be in.

Pick the right time to file. When it comes to filing for personal bankruptcy, timing is everything. There are times when you should file as soon as you can, but in some other situations it may be best to wait for the worst to be over. Discuss the strategic timing of your bankruptcy with your attorney.

There is more than one option when considering bankruptcy. The two primary types are Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 should be considered when there is serious financial trouble. It assists you in liquidating appropriate assets and eliminating large debts. If there is a possibility with structured payment plans that you will use to repay your credits, then you may wish to consider Chapter 13, which will enable you to keep some of your major assets.

If you act early enough, you may be able to take advantage of Chapter 13 bankruptcy, instead of Chapter 7. Chapter 7 is the traditional "liquidation" bankruptcy, which will involve selling off your assets. In contrast, Chapter 13 is a repayment bankruptcy. You will have to pay off a portion of your debt, but you can hang onto your property.

You should now be better prepared for the time before, during and after bankruptcy. The information that has been provided to you has been known to help many other debtors in the same situation that you are in. Use it to your benefit and make the right choices with such a big life choice.