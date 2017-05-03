Things You Should Know When Declaring Personal Bankruptcy

Finding information about filing personal bankruptcy does not have to be difficult. There are things to do and things to avoid doing just before and following filing bankruptcy. The following article is full of information that may help you know what to do and what not to do around the time of filing bankruptcy.

When you file for bankruptcy you limit your options for many future loan options. Many banks do not forgive bankruptcy and it shows on your credit report for 10 years. Think twice before making the decision to file for bankruptcy. You might want to defer your bills for a couple of months, instead of hurting your credit for 10 years.

Once you have filed for bankruptcy, you need to go over your finances and do your best to come up with a manageable budget. You want to do this so that you will not end up so deep in debt again that you will have to file for bankruptcy, again.

Prescreen any bankruptcy lawyer before hiring one. Because bankruptcy is an every-growing area of law that attracts new lawyers all the time, you are likely to encounter many new lawyers who do not have much experience. You can check any bankruptcy lawyer's credentials online and see if they have any disciplinary actions on their record for improper filings or practices. You are also likely to find client ratings. In the matter of choosing a lawyer, one with experience and a positive record is always best.

Remember you still have to pay taxes on your debts. A lot of people don't realize that even if their debts are discharged in the bankruptcy, they are still responsible to the IRS. The IRS usually does not allow complete forgiveness, although payment plans are common. Make sure to find out what is covered and what is not.

Be honest. Don't try to hide debts or money, because if you are found out, your entire bankruptcy filing can be revoked, and you could face jail time. Just be honest about what your financial life is like, and your lawyer should be able to help you make smart choices.

A good personal bankruptcy tip is to be absolutely sure that you've gone through all of your options before you decide to file for bankruptcy. If the amount you owe is relatively small, you can always try to negotiate it by working through a credit counselor and making small payments.

If you are over the age of 55 and filing for bankruptcy, you are not alone. In fact, this age bracket is the most likely to file. Luckily, retirement savings held in retirement accounts and IRAs are not in danger of being depleted in bankruptcy filings under one million dollars.

Many times, when a debtor files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, their home can be protected. This is because of the homestead exemption. This exemption can protect the home, if the debtor owes below a certain threshold. Laws concerning this exemption do vary between states. Be sure to consult with a bankruptcy attorney before, assuming your home is safe from liquidation.

See what your options are. Just because you stop receiving bills when you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, doesn't mean you are off the hook for paying them. Although you don't have to pay every bill if you cannot afford to, it is especially important to keep up with payments for any possessions you hope to keep, like your home and auto.

Do not hide assets while you are preparing to go through a bankruptcy. It may be tempting to take a home and/or other property and place it in a spouse's name, but if you get caught doing that you will face charges for fraud. The penalties being jail time and/or fines.

Before you decide to file, make yourself aware of the laws about bankruptcy. For instance, you may not be aware that a filer is forbidden from transferring assets from his or her name for one full year before the petition is filed. Other laws you need to know include debt-based regulations. You cannot increase debt via credit cards prior to filing a claim. Your finances basically have to remain frozen.

Before you file for bankruptcy, make sure that you hire the services of an experienced local bankruptcy attorney. Hiring a bankruptcy attorney who's located geographically close to you will mean that you can contact him or her with ease. You will then be able to meet up with your attorney in person, in order to discuss your petition in greater detail.

Take the time to make a complete list of your debts. You'll need to know all your debts to file for bankruptcy. Review your records to determine the precise amounts that you owe. Don't hurry through this task; the information needs to be correct for you to receive a discharge.

If you have to get a new car while in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, don't try to get approval for the most expensive car on the market. Your trustee won't approve your plan if it includes a luxury vehicle, and you probably can't afford a high car note anyway. Stick with a reliable, but cheap vehicle, to ensure you can afford your new purchase.

Hopefully, this article has provided you with some vital information you can use about filing for personal bankruptcy. It can be a scary, life-changing process so you want to make sure you get it right and are able to give yourself the fresh start and new financial perspective that you deserve.