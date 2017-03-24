Chapter 7 And Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Alternatives

Bankruptcy can seem like a scary thing to get involved with, especially if you do not know much about it. The truth is, while it has huge ramifications for your financial life, it can be every bit the "fresh start" it was intended to be. Here are some bankruptcy tips that can help you understand a bit more about what you have to do, if you file bankruptcy.

If you need to file for bankruptcy, you need to list all of your creditors. Do not leave any of them off or you could be liable for the remainder of balances for creditors which are not reported. Take the time to get a credit report so you can compile a complete list of all creditors before you file. You could end up in debt after you file if you do not.

Do not feel embarrassed or guilty about filling for bankruptcy. Many people fear that they will be treated as second class citizens after they declare themselves bankrupt. However, this is not the case. The option to 'declare yourself bankrupt' was developed by the government to enable assistance to be given to people who find themselves overwhelmed with debt and in need of a fresh start. Last year, over 1.4 million people filed bankruptcy and the majority of them are now living a happy, debt-free life. So, there is no need for you to be afraid of bankruptcy stigma.

If you have student loan debt, you'll need to prove that paying your student loans would constitute an undue hardship in order to get it discharged. Gather all of your financial documents and draw up two budgets: one that includes student loan payments and one that does not. That way you can more easily demonstrate that paying your student loans would interfere with your financial recovery.

Make a detailed list. Every creditor and debt should be listed on your application. Even if your credit cards do not carry a balance at all, it should still be included. Loans for cars or recreational vehicles should also be included on your application. Full disclosure is imperative during this part of the bankruptcy process.

See what you can find out. Each state does have varying laws on the subject of bankruptcy. Because of this, it is important that you meet with a specialized lawyer to discuss whether bankruptcy is right for you. Generally, initial consultations are free to you so you are able to determine which path you should head down at no cost.

If you are sure that you are going to file for bankruptcy, you should stop making any payments towards debts, that will be discharged during the bankruptcy process. Since you will not be liable for these debts in the near future, it is of little benefit to you to keep making payments towards them. It would be more beneficial for you to save any spare cash, that you have for future needs.

Rest assured, when you file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you still have the ability to take out mortgage and car loans. However, it won't be as easy as it may have been to get one prior to the bankruptcy. Your bankruptcy custodian will need to approve the loan. You need to develop a budget and show that you will be able to afford the new payment. You also need to be prepared to answer questions about your need for the new item.

Once you determined that you want to file for bankruptcy, it is important that you figure out which kind is best for you to file. For instance, with Chapter 7 most of your debts will be relieved, and you can keep certain aspects. With Chapter 13 your debt gets reconstructed, and you are given a certain amount of time to pay it off.

File bankruptcy before time runs out to avoid harsh penalties. If you wait too long to file, you may be forced to pay fees through garnishments taken from your bank accounts, foreclosure or even through wages. Early filing can also help prevent extensive reviews of your bankruptcy filing qualifications that may disqualify you.

Knowing that you are required to disclose anything that you have sold, given away or transferred in the two years prior to filing can help you avoid a costly mistake. Full disclosure is required. Not disclosing everything can land you in jail or a discharge of your personal bankruptcy petition.

Be aware that bankruptcy does not actually cover all types of debt. Debts that you owe to the government (both federal and local) will still need to be repaid. Some people try to dodge this by financing their tax bills through credit cards or loans. This does not work; you will not be able to discharge those debts via bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy is something that is set up to help you. Do not think that your life is over because of bankruptcy. There will be some limitations to things that you can do, however, they are only temporary. There are also organizations out there that can help you get your life back in order after bankruptcy. If you filed or are thinking of filing, you should look into these organizations. There is hope.

Take the time to make a complete list of your debts. This will be where you start your bankruptcy filing. Be sure you're including every debt. Go through your papers and records so you are certain about actual amounts. Do not rush through this process; if you want the amounts discharged, you have to get those numbers right.

If you are avoiding personal bankruptcy but fear that you will lose your retirement savings, you should know that is not likely to happen. If you have an ERISA qualified retirement program (most are), then your retirement savings are safe from claims by creditors. This applies to funds in 401ks and to most IRAs. Consult your own bankruptcy attorney for specific details for your circumstances, but you should know the odds are in your favor.

Now that you know some of the facts regarding personal bankruptcy, you should have a better idea if it is the best financial move to make. Carefully consider the amount of debt-to-income that you have. Use the calculation, as well as, how many late payments you face each month, as a guide to decide.